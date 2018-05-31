× Businesses Ready for Race Weekend in the Poconos

POCONO RACEWAY — The signs welcoming fans are up and a sure sign summer is near is set to begin this weekend in Monroe County.

NASCAR is back and lots of businesses are gearing up for the Pocono 400 race at Pocono Raceway near Long Pond.

At Harmony Beverage, shelves are stocked with all kinds of beer.

“We expect a lot of people up in the area. Some of them have been here before, some of them haven’t. We hope they come around and check out what we have to offer here,” said Kathy Kresge, Harmony Beverage.

Hotels and restaurants are also gearing up for the crowds.

Murphy’s Loft in Tunkhannock Township has the best of both worlds. The manager says his staff lodges some people and feeds others.

“Once the people start coming up, we are pretty busy Friday through Sunday. It dwindles down Sunday when people are coming and going but it’s a good weekend and a start to the summer,” said Paul Sartori, Murphy’s Loft.

Not only are hotels and businesses gearing up for a busy weekend, but pop-up shops with NASCAR merchandise like one on Route 115 have tables packed and ready to go for all the fans.

“We got hats, we got t-shirts, signs,” said vendor Loretta Everett.

Loretta Everett from Tennessee travels with this pop-up shop that has been setting up shop in the Poconos for more than 20 years.

“I like just setting up and meeting a bunch of different people. A lot of crazy people and a lot of interesting people,” said Everett.

The Pocono 400 will take place on Sunday. The race is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.