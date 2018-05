Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHLEY, Pa. -- Crews battled flames on the side of the highway in Luzerne County Thursday morning.

Authorities say the big rig was taking oat products to Walmart when it caught fire just after 2 a.m. along Interstate 81 north near Nanticoke.

No one was hurt, but the interstate was down to one lane while crews doused the flames here in Luzerne County.