‘Awesome Job;’ Video of 8-year-old Helping Elderly Woman Up Stairs Goes Viral

Milledgeville, GA — A young Georgia boy was caught on camera being a perfect gentleman.

8-year-old Maurice Adams Jr. helped a woman with a walker make it up a set of stairs.

Adams was with his mother when he saw the woman struggling, so he jumped out of the car and gave her a helping hand.

Riley Duncan, who didn’t know Adams or his mother, was in a car behind them.

He saw what was going on and decided to record the random act of kindness.

When the pair reached the top of the stairs, the woman gave the boy a hug.

Duncan posted the video to Facebook and was soon put in contact with Maurice and his mother.

They met on Wednesday and Duncan said he told Maurice he did an ‘awesome job’ and rewarded him with $100.

 

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

