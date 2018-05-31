Autopsy: Death by Natural Causes

SUGAR NOTCH, Pa. -- An autopsy on John Vassello of Sugar Notch shows the former coach died from natural causes, and not from injuries sustained when he fell during a confrontation with his stepdaughter.

Investigators say Kaylea Austin got into an argument with her boyfriend outside the family's home in Sugar Notch Tuesday night.

When Vassello tried to calm things down, officers say Austin shoved him, and he fell and hit his head.

Vassello's body was discovered in the home the next morning.

Austin has been charged with assault in connection with that fight in Luzerne County.

