WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. —¬†Officials in Wayne County reported an issue with phone service to the county’s 911 center.

According to officials, service is down in the Route 488 and 937 exchange area.

All residents of Waymart and South Canaan exchange should call 570-253-3109 in case of emergency.

There is no estimated time when service will be restored.