This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Panfishing on Lake Winola and Second Chance Wildlife Center

Coming up this week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life, we'll head to Lake Winola for some panfish action with Anderson Boyd of Boyd's NEPA Guiding Service. Plus, it's that time of year, time for babies to be born in the wild. Second Chance Wildlife Center in Wyoming County is just one place dedicated to bringing them back to full strength. We've got all that plus Pennsylvania People and Places and a product giveaway, Sunday night at 6:30 only on WNEP.