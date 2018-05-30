× Tearin’ Up the Track: Free Event Spotlights Area Racers

When it comes to racing in our area, IndyCar and NASCAR are pretty popular.

But a place in the Bloomsburg area is speeding toward a free event that could have you experiencing a different kind of dash.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey visited Greenwood Valley Action Tracks in Columbia County on Wednesday.

The dirt track in Orangeville features go-kart, mini, and late model races. the drivers from our area range in ages.

You can check out some of the action this weekend as part of free admission Saturday. Click here for event details!