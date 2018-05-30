Tearin’ Up the Track: Free Event Spotlights Area Racers

Posted 3:42 am, May 30, 2018, by

When it comes to racing in our area, IndyCar and NASCAR are pretty popular.

But a place in the Bloomsburg area is speeding toward a free event that could have you experiencing a different kind of dash.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey visited Greenwood Valley Action Tracks in Columbia County on Wednesday.

The dirt track in Orangeville features go-kart, mini, and late model races. the drivers from our area range in ages.

You can check out some of the action this weekend as part of free admission Saturday. Click here for event details!

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s