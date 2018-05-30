× School Gives Car to Student’s Family

DIMOCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A school in Susquehanna County gave a very special gift to a student’s family. The gift of an extra set of wheels will help as the family deals with that student’s health problems.

Once the keys to a Mercury sedan were in Brandy Astacio’s hands, her family could now rest easy knowing they have something they’ve sorely needed these past several months.

Astacio’s daughter Brianna became sick in January and needed surgery and the family only had one vehicle to get to and from the hospital.

“Brianna graduates this year and it’s going to make a big difference to have that extra vehicle in our driveway to take her to and from,” said Astacio.

The car for a fellow student is made possible by some automotive students at Susquehanna County Career and Technology Center. It needed a whole new engine and some bodywork.

“It feels good to give back to the community. Nice to see all your hard work go to something good,” said senior Austin Rudock.

“We had to take the bumper off to get a plastic piece behind it that was broken in half,” explained junior Ryan Farley.

“Here comes a car that does not run. They don’t have a clue what’s wrong with it. Find the needs of the vehicle, order the parts, and put it together,” said teacher Kevin Noldy, describing the process of preparing the car.

Not only do these kids learn a trade but a lifelong lesson in giving back to others.

“It is a big weight lifted off my shoulders,” said Astacio. “I owe them all a huge debt of gratitude, humbled beyond words.”

This is the third car these auto students have been able to work on and give away to a family in need. These students get to work on a fourth car which they plan to give away next year.