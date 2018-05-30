Private Group to Clean Up Pocono Highways

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POCONO TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- There's a new plan to clean up the interstates in the Poconos.

State Senator Mario Scavello, the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau, and the Monroe County commissioners announced Wednesday morning that a private contractor called Adopt A Highway Maintenance Corporation has been hired to pick up garbage along the roadway.

The first phase will cost $60,000. That money comes from the hotel room tax in the Poconos.

Trash will be picked up on Interstate 80 from the New Jersey toll up to the Interstate 380 split in Monroe County.

Officials say hiring the company is cheaper than the cost of insurance and prison personnel needed to monitor prison crews.

Drivers we spoke with are happy about the announcement.

"I think that is awesome," said Christine Webb of Pine Grove. "I am tired of seeing trash and dead animals going down the highway and I noticed a lot of the repairs going on, so I am very happy about that, too."

Officials say the plan will free up PennDOT workers to focus on repairing roads.

The first of four cleanups is planned for next month in Monroe County.