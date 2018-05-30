Police Investigating Man’s Death in Sugar Notch

SUGAR NOTCH, Pa. — A number of police officers are at a home in Luzerne County trying to see what led to a man’s death.

It all happened on Main Street in Sugar Notch.

Police were called to the home Tuesday night around 10, according to investigators.

A woman who was arguing with her stepdad and shoved him was taken into custody.

Wednesday morning, around 5 a.m., that man’s wife found him dead at the bottom of the basement stairs.

It’s unclear if he died as a result of the family spat Tuesday night.

Police are still investigating the death in Luzerne County.

The man’s stepdaughter remains locked up.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.