WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- Nurses at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital say they plan to walk off the job Thursday if the hospital does not address staffing and patient care issues.

The nurse's union says Community Health Systems, the hospital's owner, is short staffed by more than 100 full-time positions and had more than 900 unfilled shift openings in the emergency room during a recent six-week period.