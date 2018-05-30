Men Charged for Allegedly Violating Clean Air Act

Posted 2:58 pm, May 30, 2018, by

Five men are facing charges for allegedly modifying fracking equipment to get around federal clean air laws.

Gavin Rexer, 29; Dennis Paulhamus, 39; and Timothy Sweitzer, 41; all of Jersey Shore, along with two men from western Pennsylvania, were charged last week with conspiring to impede the lawful functions of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Department of Transportation (DOT), and to violate the Clean Air Act.

Investigators said the men modified about 30 diesel trucks with “defeat devices” to get around emissions requirements.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s