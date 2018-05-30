× Men Charged for Allegedly Violating Clean Air Act

Five men are facing charges for allegedly modifying fracking equipment to get around federal clean air laws.

Gavin Rexer, 29; Dennis Paulhamus, 39; and Timothy Sweitzer, 41; all of Jersey Shore, along with two men from western Pennsylvania, were charged last week with conspiring to impede the lawful functions of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Department of Transportation (DOT), and to violate the Clean Air Act.

Investigators said the men modified about 30 diesel trucks with “defeat devices” to get around emissions requirements.