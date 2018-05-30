Keystone College Announces New President

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LA PLUME TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Keystone College is getting a new president.

Dr. Tracy Brundage, the current provost, will be the 11th president of the college starting July 1.

Current president David Coppola is stepping down after five years.

Dr. Brundage shares Coppola's vision for the campus.

"This includes many upcoming changes to our campus including front entrance improvements, library renovations, and the building of a new field house to support our athletic programs," Dr. Brundage said.

Dr. Brundage has been with Keystone College since August 2017 and worked at Penn College in Williamsport before that.