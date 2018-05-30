Hazleton defeated Williamsport 10-6 on Wednesday night.
Hazleton Defeats Williamsport To Win Sub-Regional Softball Title
-
Williamsport Beats Hazleton Area 4-3 to Win Subregional Title
-
Pinstripe Pals Winners
-
South Williamsport Upsets Wellsboro to Win District Baseball Title
-
Thomas Schultz Switches Schools and Sports in the Spring
-
North Schuylkill Softball Captures 1st District Title In School History
-
-
Hazleton Area Girls Beat Scranton in District Title
-
Hazleton Area Softball Comes Back to Beat Tunkhannock 8-5
-
Wyoming Area vs West Scranton softball
-
North Pocono Baseball Tops Pocono Mountain East 10-6
-
Cole Dietz Free Throwing Shooting Champion
-
-
Williams Valley Wins District II/XI “A” Subregional Softball Title
-
North Schuylkill Scores Late to Top Pine Grove Area in District Softball Title
-
Schuylkill Haven baseball