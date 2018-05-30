× Fire Drives Tenants from Scranton Apartments

SCRANTON, Pa. — Crews responded Wednesday morning when a fire broke out at an apartment building in Scranton.

It started after 7:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Larch Street.

Utility crews in the area saw smoke coming from the building and alerted the residents.

“All in a day’s work.” Earlier this morning, while replacing a gas main on Larch Street, a utility crew (left) saw smoke coming from this house (right) in Scranton.

They alerted the people inside and made sure they were out safely before the fire department came. pic.twitter.com/VCerSMhBtj — Allen Vickers (@AllenWNEP) May 30, 2018

There was one person in each of the four units in the building and they all got out safely, according to fire crews. They are being helped by the Red Cross.

Fire inspectors are trying to determine the cause.