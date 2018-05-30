Fire Drives Tenants from Scranton Apartments

Posted 9:47 am, May 30, 2018, by

SCRANTON, Pa. — Crews responded Wednesday morning when a fire broke out at an apartment building in Scranton.

It started after 7:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Larch Street.

Utility crews in the area saw smoke coming from the building and alerted the residents.

There was one person in each of the four units in the building and they all got out safely, according to fire crews. They are being helped by the Red Cross.

Fire inspectors are trying to determine the cause.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s