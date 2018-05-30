Cold Case Victim Laid to Rest

Posted 6:44 pm, May 30, 2018, by , Updated at 06:43PM, May 30, 2018

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- The victim in a decades-old cold case in Luzerne County has been laid to rest.

The body of a woman who went missing in 1970--but wasn't identified until earlier this year--was taken to her final resting place Wednesday.

Lucille Frye was buried at Maple Hill Cemetery in Hanover Township.

Her body was found in a wooded area off Interstate 81 near Nuangola back in 1970. It was too badly decomposed for police to identify her.

Experts used DNA evidence to positively identify her remains earlier this year.

Police in Luzerne County say they consider this a homicide case that remains unsolved.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s