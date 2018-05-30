Cold Case Victim Laid to Rest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- The victim in a decades-old cold case in Luzerne County has been laid to rest.

The body of a woman who went missing in 1970--but wasn't identified until earlier this year--was taken to her final resting place Wednesday.

Lucille Frye was buried at Maple Hill Cemetery in Hanover Township.

Her body was found in a wooded area off Interstate 81 near Nuangola back in 1970. It was too badly decomposed for police to identify her.

Experts used DNA evidence to positively identify her remains earlier this year.

Police in Luzerne County say they consider this a homicide case that remains unsolved.