WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- Police made an arrest in connection with a string of burglaries at a restaurant in Wilkes-Barre.

Police took James Delaney into custody Wednesday morning.

Officers believe he's the man who broke into Anthracite Cafe three times in less than two weeks.

The owner tells Newswatch 16 the burglar stole cash and caused lots of damage to his business.