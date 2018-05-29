South Williamsport Upsets Wellsboro to Win District Baseball Title

The South Williamsport baseball team upset top-seeded Wellsboro 7-0 to win the District IV "AA" Championship Game at Central Columbia High School on Tuesday afternoon.
