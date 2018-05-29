Nick Shedleski pitched six and two-thirds scoreless innings and struck out 13, as the Lewisburg baseball team beat Selinsgrove 5-0 in the District IV "AAAA" Championship game at Central Columbia High School on Tuesday night.
Shedleski Leads Lewisburg to District Baseball Title
