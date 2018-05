Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DURYEA, Pa. -- Investigators were back on the scene of a shooting in Duryea.

They were looking for evidence on Stephenson Street and the nearby Lackawanna River.

It was Friday night when police say a man was shot in the chest after a fight on that street.

He is expected to be OK.

Two suspects have been arrested.

Cops say those men may have dropped or thrown evidence in this part of Duryea.