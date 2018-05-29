North Schuylkill Scores Late to Top Pine Grove Area in District Softball Title

The North Schuylkill softball team scored in the 7th inning to beat top-seeded Pine Grove Area 3-2 in the District XI "AAA" Championship Game at Blue Mountain High School on Tuesday night.

