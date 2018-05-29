North Pocono Celebrates District Baseball Title

Posted 6:48 pm, May 29, 2018

The North Pocono baseball team beat Crestwood 4-2 in the District II "AAAAA" Championship Game to advance to the state tournament. The Trojans celebrated the win with a Gatorade bath for head coach Brian Jardine.

