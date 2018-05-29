Meet the Adorable Little Girl That Says the Pledge to Every American Flag She Sees

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Raleigh, NC -- The "Stars and Stripes" is one of the most visible signs of Memorial Day, but one North Carolina girl is on the look out for them every day, so she can honor the flag with the Pledge of Allegiance.

When 5 year old Kinsley Weaver hops in the car with her dad, she has no interest in where they're going - just what they'll see along the way.

"I see one," says Kinsley.

Wherever they go, she's on the lookout for the American flag, and when she sees one, she honors it.

"I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America..."

Every - Single - Time.

"She'll always look for flags," says Kinsley's mom, Lindsay.

Kinsley's parents say she learned to show respect for the flag at pre-school.

Video they shot at a local mall is proof she stops no matter what's going on.

"It made me very proud that she was focusing on that, and that's what mattered to her, was her being able to stop and say the Pledge of Allegiance."

"I've seen her stop if she sees the flag on TV and put her hand over her heart and say the Pledge of Allegiance," says dad, Jonathan.

Kinsley's parents say their daughter's devotion has opened their eyes and their minds.

"She starts to ask questions and it gives us an opportunity to explain to her what the flag represents and why we believe we should honor it and show it respect."

A lesson not just for Memorial Day, but every day.

The weavers say they are teaching Kinsley why Memorial Day is an extra important time to think about the flag.