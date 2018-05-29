Loss of Community Advocate in Williamsport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. -- Richard James, 73, passed away this week in Williamsport.

Ask his family. They'll tell you he was there to lean on during hard times.

Ask his community members. They'll show you the impact he made in Williamsport because he was there during hard times.

"I'll tell you when I first heard, what now? What is our community going to do? Who's going to be that advocate on so many levels?" said friend Emily Gale.

Originally from the Philadelphia area, when James moved to Williamsport about 18 years ago, he didn't just change his address, he became a part of the community.

"You could see his smile from a mile away. You really could," Gale said.

Gale worked side by side with James during community events including the beloved community council's annual peace walk at Penn College. She says James was dedicated to making a change and bringing peace through community outreach.

"I believe that more people should strive to do as he did, me included," Gale said.

"I think Richard was someone who just loved people, disagreed with them a lot, got frustrated with them a lot, and wanted to overcome some of the injustices people perpetuate, but at his heart he was a person who loved people," said Reverend Jeff Lecrone.

He loved his community as well. It's why Gale says her friend would probably want this story to end with a call to others to continue making a difference.

"Everything he did, he wants people to take action and do something and make a difference and live, love your community," said Gale.