Looking for Homes for Kittens Found at Mount Pocono Store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOUNT POCONO, Pa. -- Five kittens were found in a plastic bin behind a grocery store in Mount Pocono over the weekend and now the search is on to find them good homes.

The kittens were found by employees at ShopRite and one of the store managers took the kittens home.

The ShopRite store manager was walking through the store in Mount Pocono on his day off when an employee approached him about the kittens.

Because of shelter overcrowding in the Poconos, he decided to take it upon himself to find these kittens a good home.

The animals were in a plastic bin with a blanket and a plastic bag covering the opening.

"It stinks for these guys because they don't know any better. They all of a sudden are in a home, with their mom and then they are in a box behind a store," said store manager Keith Sturges.

Sturges was at the store on his day off when his employees told him what they found. He knows that many of the animal shelters in the Poconos are overcrowded so he took them home to his family.

"We don't mind fostering them but we can't keep them and we couldn't just leave them," he said.

The family was happy to help them but now they just want to find them good homes.

Someone has already come to take one; four more are still available.

Keith's wife Michelle says the remaining kittens are all eating well and are very friendly.

"They are actually eating regular cat food, just in water right now, so their tiny little teeth can get through it, regular meals. They are actually using the litter box, so it's not like they are hard to domesticate. They seem to know what they are doing," Michelle Sturges said.

The Sturgeses say they will foster the kittens until they find homes for them all.

You can contact the family here:

Keith Sturges 570-369-9006

Michelle Sturges 570-369-0485