× Hikers Find Dog Dead in Cage Buried in the Ground

CASS TOWNSHIP — A dog was left to die near Pottsville and state police want to know who is responsible.

The pit bull was found dead in a cage, in a hole in the ground, in a wooded area of Cass Township by hikers.

Troopers believe the dog died from starvation and it was an intentional act.

Anyone with information is asked to call to State Police at Frackville.