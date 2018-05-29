× Fresh vs. Frozen Veggies: Millennials Help Spike Sales

Fresh or Frozen? You would think that millennials and others might look for the freshest fruit and vegetables when they head to the grocery store.

However, a new study conducted by RBC Capital Markets found industry-wide growth when it comes to sales of frozen foods including vegetables.

Gerrity’s Supermarkets owner Joe Fasula says his nine locations have also experienced an uptick in frozen food sales over the past year. Fewer people are buying canned vegetables.

So which is healthier? Is there a difference? Does this mean that frozen food is just as good as fresh?

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey teamed up with registered dietitian Dr. Jessica Bachman and certified strength coach Tracie Landram from Stronger U Nutrition to tackle this topic.

