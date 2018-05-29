Former Lackawanna County Corrections Officer Appears in Court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A former Lackawanna County corrections officer accused in a wide-ranging sex abuse scandal was in court Tuesday.

Paul Voglino is one of seven former corrections officers charged in the scandal.

A former female inmate testified she and Voglino had sexual contact in exchange for drugs and money back in 2002.

The judge did not decide on Tuesday whether Voglino's case will go to trial.

Lackawanna County fired Voglino two years ago.