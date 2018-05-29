FBI Urges Public to Reboot Routers to Stop Russian Malware

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN JOSE, Ca. -- Your router, the device that connects your home or office to the internet, is under attack by malware and the FBI is urging you to take immediate steps to stop it.

The malware's name is VPNFilter. It infects routers, the box that serves as the gateway to connect home and small business computers and other devices to the internet. The FBI and Justice Department want you to take this simple step: Reboot the router by disconnecting it, waiting 30 seconds, then plugging it back in and waiting for it to re-establish an internet connection.

Silicon Valley tech companies that have researched it say VPNFilter can interrupt your internet service, steal your information and enlist your device to spread the malware. The FBI has seized the source of the malware, so rebooting should help.

Symantec has created a list of affected router brands and models:

(The list is subject to change. Check the Symantec site for the latest updates.)

Linksys E1200

Linksys E2500

Linksys WRVS4400N

Mikrotik RouterOS for Cloud Core Routers: Versions 1016, 1036, and 1072

Netgear DGN2200

Netgear R6400

Netgear R7000

Netgear R8000

Netgear WNR1000

Netgear WNR2000

QNAP TS251

QNAP TS439 Pro

Other QNAP NAS devices running QTS software

TP-Link R600VPN

"Well, it will only because the government also seized the website that's doing the infection so if you get rid of the source, the command and control center, and then you clean up the individual devices, we should be OK," says tech analyst, Larry Magid.

Stopping the malware is crucial due to the proliferation of IoT, the Internet of Things. Routers provide the internet connection for 23 billion devices, including thermostats, video doorbells, refrigerators and home control devices like Alexa. Routers generally don't have anti-virus protection.

The FBI also suggests changing your router's password and updating the firmware. However, that may stump some people as their router was may have been installed by an internet service provider technician. In that case, a call to customer service might be necessary.