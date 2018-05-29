Customers Encouraged by Starbucks Employee Training

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Signs taped on the doors of Starbucks at The Marketplace at Steamtown warned customers the store in Scranton would close early so that employees could "reconnect with our mission and with each other."

The same sign is up at 8,000 Starbucks across the country.

Employees are going through racial bias training after two black men were arrested at a Philadelphia location and charged with trespassing.

"I just feel like it was basically disrespectful, you know, in a way. But it didn't really affect me. It just, I just felt for the guy, you know? It felt a little disrespectful. I think Starbucks is good for doing what they should do," said Sakinah Crawford.

Crawford stops at the Starbucks on Lackawanna Avenue almost every day and that didn't stop after the incident in Philadelphia earlier this year.

"I didn't stop becoming a customer because of that. I felt like it's only certain parts, certain situations, certain people."

There were boycotts across the country and critics see the training as Starbucks' attempt to win back customers.

The training will have a financial impact, too. Some economists estimate that closing for just a few hours will cost Starbucks close to $12 million.

"It did change my view a little bit, but I'll wait and see what they do. I don't rush to judgment. One thing, what they did was, that situation was wrong and uncalled for, but hopefully they respond in the right way," John Foley said.

Foley is skeptical that four hours of racial bias training can really help public perception.

"Hopefully, they take it to heart," Foley added.

Employees at Starbucks in Scranton weren't able to comment on the training but according to the company's website, the four-hour session includes a video and group discussions on how to make the coffee shops more welcoming.