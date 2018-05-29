× Child Sex Charges for Online Contact with Girl in Lycoming County

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A Maryland man is facing child sex charges after authorities say he tried to entice a girl in Lycoming County to engage in sexually explicit conduct on a web camera.

Federal investigators said Marc Punzalan, 24, of Rockville, Maryland, was indicted last week by a federal grand jury on one count of stalking and one count of the attempted sexual exploitation of a minor.

Authorities said Punzalan used an internet messaging service to harass and intimidate a 13-year-old female in Lycoming County, causing her substantial emotional distress and resulting in her death.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

Punzalan faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison and a potential 30-year maximum sentence for the attempted sexual exploitation of a child, and up to life imprisonment for cyberstalking the victim. The maximum possible fine for these offenses is $250,000.