Pregnant Cat Recovers from Gunshot Wound

PLYMOUTH, Pa. — A cat found in Luzerne County with a bullet in her leg has one community searching for answers.

When the cat was found shot on Saturday in Plymouth, she had lost a lot of blood and had to undergo lifesaving measures.

The cat is able to walk but animal lovers are on the hunt for answers.

Pandora, the friendly shorthaired cat is now relaxing at Pittston Animal Hospital.

The pregnant cat is now recovering under the care of Dr. Inayat Kathio.

Over the weekend, the cat was found in Plymouth with a gunshot wound to the leg.

“I am angry,” said Mary Fromel. “I am very angry that someone would go to this extent to harm an animal.”

Mary Fromel and Jeff Hollock are a part of “Whisker’s World,” a nonprofit animal rescue group. They were visiting family when they first saw the cat under a car.

“I stretched the leg out to see what kind of wound it was and the light so happened to catch a bullet sticking out of the leg,” Fromel said.

The cat was found just under a car next to a tan brick wall on Parrish Street.

Dr. Kathio says this isn’t the first cat to be shot in Plymouth but with more information hopes it can be the last.

Dr. Kathio did emergency surgery on Pandora.

“(The) bullet…fractured the cat’s long bone and a tendon and cut some blood vessels,” Dr. Kathio explained. “It was infected, too, and if I didn’t perform surgery, gangrene would’ve set in and the cat would have lost its leg and ultimately lost its life.”

Dr. Kathio tells Newswatch 16 he has treated six cats suffering from gunshot wounds this year including three from Plymouth.

“One was shot with an arrow from here, came out from the other side. Another cat’s jaw was blown off.”

Which is why he is offering a reward hoping for justice for Pandora and the other cats.

“Do you realize the pain when the bullet hits bone and hit the tendon? Could you imagine the animal will have how much pain? The animal can feel the pain like we can feel the pain,” Dr. Kathio said.

Officials with Whisker’s World tell Newswatch 16 they along with the SPCA are investigating this incident.

Dr. Kathio is offering up a $1,000 reward for more information on who shot Pandora.