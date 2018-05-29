× Arrest Made in Long Island Hit and Run that Killed Susquehanna County Man

SOUTHAMPTON, NY — Police have made an arrest in a deadly hit-and-run crash that killed a man from Susquehanna County.

Authorities in Southampton, New York, on Long Island, arrested Chace Quinn, 19, of Southampton on Monday and charged him with vehicular manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

On April 5, police found Joseph McAlla, 63, from Clifford, Susquehanna County, lying in the roadway. Investigators believe McAlla was making a delivery to Southampton Masonry when he got out of his vehicle and was struck and killed by Quinn’s vehicle.

Quinn also faces several gang-related charges for other unrelated incidents.