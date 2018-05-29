Arrest Made in Long Island Hit and Run that Killed Susquehanna County Man

Posted 11:22 am, May 29, 2018, by

SOUTHAMPTON, NY — Police have made an arrest in a deadly hit-and-run crash that killed a man from Susquehanna County.

Authorities in Southampton, New York, on Long Island, arrested Chace Quinn, 19, of Southampton on Monday and charged him with vehicular manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

On April 5, police found Joseph McAlla, 63, from Clifford, Susquehanna County, lying in the roadway. Investigators believe McAlla was making a delivery to Southampton Masonry when he got out of his vehicle and was struck and killed by Quinn’s vehicle.

Quinn also faces several gang-related charges for other unrelated incidents.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s