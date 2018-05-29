× A Lesson on Wheels in the Poconos

MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP — Elementary students at Resica Elementary watched and clapped as some dancers showed off their skills.

The dancers use wheelchairs, but it doesn’t stop them from getting their groove on.

“It’s great and it’s a lot of fun. It’s fun to show people you are not disabled, you are able and you just have to put your mind to it,” said Kevin Green, Roll Call Wheelchair Dance.

Every year, the elementary school near East Stroudsburg hosts Abilities Awareness Week.

During one of the planned events, students got quite a show from members of a group called “Roll Call Wheelchair Dance,” from New York State.

“We have an activity where we must learn partnership, we must learn inclusiveness and adaptability,” said Diane Discepolo, Roll Call Wheelchair Dance.

Those who are dancing in this event say it’s very important to teach these students while they are young about people with disabilities and all that they can do.

“It’s inspiring when you think about it because they are still learning. It’s nice to instill the best ways to live life and be the happiest you can possibly be,” said Green.

Before the big dance-off, students had the opportunity to talk to the dancers.

“I like seeing how they can do this. How they learn to do it, in videos how they learn to do it. It’s pretty cool,” said Reagan Brown, fifth grade student.

Abilities Awareness Week activities at Resica Elementary continue through Friday.