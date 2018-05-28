Yards Brewing ‘City of Champions’ Getaway

Posted 12:00 pm, May 28, 2018, by

Yards Brewing Company, LT Verrastro and a host of local bars will send you and a friend to Philadelphia with the “City of Champions Giveaway.”

Prize Package:

  • Guided tour and tasting at Yard’s Brewery
  •  $100 Yards Brewing Company Gift Certificate
  • Lunch at the Reading Terminal Market ($50 gift certificate)
  • One night stay at the Pennsview Inn (value: $200)

4 weekly winners will receive a 64 oz Yards Hydroflask ($60 value).

* Winner and all attendees must be 21+.

Want to be a lucky winner? There are TWO ways to enter:

1. Enter your email HERE, once per day from May 28, 2018 – June 24, 2018!
2. Visit one of our participating local bars on one of the KEY entry nights below!

