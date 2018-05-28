× Win Tickets to See Darci Lynne at the Bloomsburg Fair

Enter for your chance to win tickets to see Darci Lynne live at the Bloomsburg Fair on Monday, September 24th.

One lucky winner will receive four admission passes to the fair and four concert tickets to see Darci Lynne valued at over $200!

At the end of the contest period, we’ll randomly pick one lucky winner!

The contest begins May 28 at noon and ends on June 10 at midnight.

The winner will be drawn on Monday, June 11 at noon.

Click HERE to enter once per day!

For more information on Darci Lynne CLICK HERE .

For more information on the 163rd annual Bloomsburg Fair CLICK HERE.