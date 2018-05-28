Williamsport Beats Hazleton Area 4-3 to Win Subregional Title

Posted 11:46 pm, May 28, 2018, by , Updated at 11:47PM, May 28, 2018

The Williamsport baseball team beat Hazleton Area 4-3 to win the District II/IV "AAAAAA" Subregional title game at PNC Field on Monday night. The Millionaires win the championship for the second straight season.

