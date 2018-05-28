Williamsport Beats Hazleton Area 4-3 to Win Subregional Title

The Williamsport baseball team beat Hazleton Area 4-3 to win the District II/IV "AAAAAA" Subregional title game at PNC Field on Monday night. The Millionaires win the championship for the second straight season.
