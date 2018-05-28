PIAA "AA" Boys 110 Meter Hurdles champion Nazir Dunell of Meyers and PIAA "AAA" 1600 Meter Run champion Kyle Burke of Abington Heights speak with Steve Lloyd at the PIAA State Track and Field Championships. Dunell won his race in 14.78, Burke in 4:16.93.
State Champions Dunell, Burke
