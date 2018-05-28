State Champions Dunell, Burke

Posted 6:40 pm, May 28, 2018, by

PIAA "AA" Boys 110 Meter Hurdles champion Nazir Dunell of Meyers and PIAA "AAA" 1600 Meter Run champion Kyle Burke of Abington Heights speak with Steve Lloyd at the PIAA State Track and Field Championships. Dunell won his race in 14.78, Burke in 4:16.93.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s