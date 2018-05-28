Real Purpose of Memorial Day Showcased in Monroe County

Posted 4:40 pm, May 28, 2018, by

TOBYHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Members of the Pocono Pines American Legion Post 413 put their annual parade on in Tobyhanna Township.

Along the way, groups stopped to lay wreaths for area vets who died during World War II.

"It's our opportunity to incorporate the community and to remind us all what the real purpose of Memorial Day is. It's not just about barbecues and the first unofficial day of summer," said Commander Pat Pule.

The parade began and ended at the Tobyhanna Elementary Center in Monroe County.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s