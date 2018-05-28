Real Purpose of Memorial Day Showcased in Monroe County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOBYHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Members of the Pocono Pines American Legion Post 413 put their annual parade on in Tobyhanna Township.

Along the way, groups stopped to lay wreaths for area vets who died during World War II.

"It's our opportunity to incorporate the community and to remind us all what the real purpose of Memorial Day is. It's not just about barbecues and the first unofficial day of summer," said Commander Pat Pule.

The parade began and ended at the Tobyhanna Elementary Center in Monroe County.