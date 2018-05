× Police Investigating Fatal Crash in Moosic

MOOSIC, Pa. — Police are investigating the cause of a fatal crash which happened Monday in Moosic.

Police say a woman was driving south on Birney Avenue in Moosic around noon when she swerved into the northbound lane and collided with two cars.

According to police, the woman later died at the hospital.

Another driver was transported to the hospital for a reported minor injury.