× Memorial Day Program Returns to Covington Township

COVINGTON TOWNSHIP — While many of us spend Memorial Day at picnics, it is a solemn holiday for many veterans.

That’s what a retired Army Lieutenant Colonel had to say to people at a Memorial Day program in Lackawanna County.

In the Covington Township Police Department’s parking lot, a few dozen people took time to reflect this Memorial Day.

“I will be thinking about my relatives who have served in the Army, I had relatives in quite a few of the wars. And the idea of keeping our country safe, being able to have a good military that will keep our country safe for us,” said Covington Township Supervisor Marlene Beavers.

Members of the VFW gave a gun salute, musicians played “Taps”, and it was a return to tradition in this part of Lackawanna County.

Covington Township didn`t have a Memorial Day program last year because of a lack of volunteers. Fearing it would go away forever, the township supervisors stepped up this year to bring it back.

“I think we owe these veterans a whole lot more than what some people realize. They don`t realize what they go through, what their families go through,” Beavers said.

Retired Army Lieutenant Colonel Judah Whitney knows it all too well.

“For the past going on 20 years we`ve been at war and many of us have experienced loss directly or indirectly. You remember those bad times this time of year,” he said.

Whitney spoke during the program. He said though it’s a solemn holiday, there’s still something to celebrate.

“It`s the beginning of summer, and summer is a celebration in many of our minds. It`s a time to get outside, so me personally, I have no problem with getting out and enjoying the weekend. But, I think it`s an important time, you know, I think it`s great that so many people came out to the ceremony today, to reflect on those who have made the ultimate sacrifice to our nation,” he added.