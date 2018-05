Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WYOMING -- Police took a man into custody after a small fire Monday morning in Luzerne County.

It happened a little after 1 a.m. on East Seventh Street in Wyoming.

Police say a man and his wife argued. He tried to set their bed on fire. The flames were out quickly.

The wife was taken to a hospital to be checked out while her husband was taken away by police here in Wyoming.