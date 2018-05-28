× In Your Neighborhood

First Friday Scranton Health Fair

The Lackawanna County Medical Society is hosting its 3rd annual First Friday Scranton Health Fair Friday, June 1. The health fair is on Courthouse Square in downtown Scranton from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The purpose of the event is to increase health awareness through education and prevention. The fair will include basic health screenings, immunizations, blood pressure, cholesterol, and glucose checks and a variety of informational booths.

Ice Cream Social

Are you feeling hungry? Come out and enjoy a refreshing dish or cone of ice cream or a root beer float in Susquehanna County! The Ice Cream Social is held at Old Mill Village Church on Park Street in New Milford, Saturday, June 2 at 10 a.m. Admission is free, and you only pay for what you buy. There will also be books for sale at very discounted prices! All proceeds go to take care of this historic church.​