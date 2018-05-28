× Hot Toys for the Summertime

Along with being a day to remember those who fought and died for our country, Memorial Day is also considered the unofficial kick off of the summer season. And that means time to head to the lake or pool!

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey made a splash on Monday with a look at some hot floats for the summertime. Ryan teamed up with bargain mom and blogger Jenna Urban in Dunmore.

Below are some of the items Jenna spotlighted and more information on where to go to find them for your family. These products are available at most retailers including Sam’s Club, Amazon, Walmart, etc.

FinFun Mermaid Tail –

Besides her mythical personality, a mermaid’s tail is her pride and joy. That’s why Fin Fun has created an amazing line of 100 percent swimmable mermaid tails made with our dazzling, custom-printed fabrics. Each and every mermaid swim tail from Fin Fun is designed to help you traverse the deep seas (or the backyard pool, if that’s your style) just like all the most famous magical mermaids. Buy mermaid tails for kids and grown-ups in this selection, with enchanting styles that match the personality of every shimmery swimmer. The Coolest Cooler – MSRP $449.99

The Coolest Cooler features a blender powered by a rechargeable Lithium-ion battery. Wireless, water-resistant, removable, Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker with Party Pairing for two speakers up to 30 feet apart. Waterproof USB charger to charge phones or other devices. LED light to find your favorite beverage after dark. Built-in bottle opener with magnetic cap catcher. 4 Built-In plates, ceramic knife, corkscrew, removable divider/cutting board. Done-in-One tie-down bungee cord. Stainless Steel Hinges, Rubberized wheels, and telescoping handle. Coolest MixMaster cocktail guide included with customized Spotify playlists associated with each cocktail recipe. Available in orange, blue, and green.

Sams Club Products

LED Floating Ball - Less than $40

Free shipping for plus members. Waterproof with 16 different colors with a remote. Perfect for nighttime pool parties. Inflatable Jousting Set - Less than $25

Challenges balance, speed, and strength. Durable, safe and easy to travel with. Great for all ages. Six Foot Beach Ball - L ess than $20

Comes in multicolor and a red, white, and blue design. Perfect for the pool, beach, and backyard. Jumbo Ring Toss - Less than $20

It's five feet tall. Fun oversized donut or fruit design. Floats on water. Inflatable post and five rings. E asy to inflate Sun Tan Rocker - L ess than $35

Comes in eight colors. Free shipping for plus members. Perfect for land or water use. Fabric cover with a non-stick feel. It's p ortable. Two built in side pockets. Medallion Float - Less than $22

Five feet tall. Comes in six designs. Comes with two built-in cup holders P arty Bird Island Floats - Cost under $150.

These are a huge hit! Perfect for the lake, or a really big pool! Just check out this HUGE peacock for under $150. It comes with s ix cup holders for the Peacock. Built-in platform for easy access to the water. There are t hree different styles: flamingo, peacock, and unicorn. Takes about 20 minutes to inflate with an electric pump. Made with high gauge PVC for long-lasting durability. Flamingo and Unicorn have built-in coolers.

Dimensions:

Flamingo: 15 ft. x 14 ft. x 9 ft.

Unicorn: 16 ft. x 19 ft. x 9.5 ft.

Peacock: Almost 16 ft. x 15 ft. x 10 ft.

Walmart Products

Aqua Kidz - Aqua Creatures Swim Masks - MSRP: $9.97

Ages: 5+

Available: Spring 2018 @ Walmart

Take a dive on the wild side and discover the underwater world in a whole new way with the Aqua Creatures Swim Masks from Amloid! Kids can explore their animal alter-egos with a quality mask that will keep their eyes protected and will surely bring loads of fun to pool and water activities. Each version features unique creature characteristics as the shark mask comes complete with a fin on top, realistic eyes and jagged teeth over the lens, while the crocodile mask is decked out in reptile scales, spooky yellow eyes and spikey teeth. The one-size-fits-all mask features an adjustable strap to fit kids ages 5-and-up along with a durable, high-quality kid-safe lens. Available in 3 styles: Crocodile (green), Shark (pink) and Shark (blue) Aqua Kidz - Aqua Creatures Water Squirterz - MSRP: $7.68

Ages: 5+

Available: Spring 2018 @ Walmart

Talk about a wet and wild sneak attack! With Amloid’s Aqua Creatures Water Squirterz, kids will have a blast battling each other to see whose predator is the pack leader. Just place the hand-held launcher under water and squeeze the compression pump to fill it up, then squeeze again to soak your target. Available in ferociously playful shark and crocodile editions, each squirterz can launch a steady stream of water up to 10 feet! Whether outside in a pool or inside in a bath, the Aqua Creatures Squirterz will take the fun to a whole new level. The one-size-fits-all squirterz are the perfect accessory to add to any water toy box this spring. Available in 3 styles: Crocodile (green), Shark (pink) and Shark (blue)