Girl Scout Helps Rededicate Veterans Memorial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEWISBURG, Pa. -- Sarah Mahoney is used to thanking veterans for their service but on this Memorial Day, a day meant to honor those who have died for our freedom, veterans are thanking her.

Veterans, Girl Scouts and community members met outside Lewisburg Area High School for a special Memorial Day and rededication ceremony.

It's a culmination of Mahoney's Girl Scout Gold Award Project, the highest honor a Girl Scout can receive.

"It requires Girl Scouts to change the world or at leat their little part of it," said Mahoney.

With veterans in her family, Mahoney says she wanted to raise awareness for those who have fought for our country.

"I found out that this memorial was at the old high school building but when they built the new school, it was still at the old building and it was in the deeds of the school to move it but it hadn't been moved yet," said Mahoney.

With support from the district, Mahoney raised support and helped coordinate the move.

Now the veterans memorial dedicated to those who served in World War II sits beside the new school.

It has been 72 years to the day since the first dedication ceremony and veterans from World War II from the 1940s were able to come back for the ceremony on Memorial Day.

"It's a great privilege to be here and talk about that anyway," said Albert Hess.

Albert Hess served in the Navy during World War II. Now 92 years old, the veteran has fond memories of the first dedication ceremony.

"As you look back now, it was wonderful and something that I will always remember," said Hess.

"This project is all about the veterans and what I really want to do is thank veterans for everything for our country," said Mahoney.

And because of her project, others will be able to do just that in years to come.