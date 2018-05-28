Electrical Issue to Blame for Hotel Fire in Lackawanna County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP -- An electrical issue is getting the blame for a fire at a hotel in Lackawanna County.

Guests were cleared out of the Ramada Inn near Clarks Summit.

Firefighters say there was an electrical fire in a fourth-floor room around 11 p.m. on Sunday. The hotel was evacuated as a precaution.

The fire damage was contained to one room. The people in that room were moved to another room.

All the guests were allowed to return, and it was back to normal Monday morning at the Ramada in Lackawanna County.