Veteran Hits the Century Mark

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. -- A big celebration was held Sunday for a veteran in Wyoming County.

The Shadowbrook Inn near Tunkhannock was decked out for Nora Derhammer's 100-th birthday!

Derhammer, who is originally from Ireland, lives at Meadowbrook Assisted Living in Dallas.

Derhammer even served in the British Army.

When asked what her secret was, Nora told Newswatch 16 to laugh.

"Good humor. if you're sad all the time it bothers your brain. if you smile and good humor, then you live longer," said Derhammer.

We want to wish Nora a very happy birthday!