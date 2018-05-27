Veteran Hits the Century Mark

Posted 10:27 pm, May 27, 2018, by

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. -- A big celebration was held Sunday for a veteran in Wyoming County.

The Shadowbrook Inn near Tunkhannock was decked out for Nora Derhammer's 100-th birthday!

Derhammer, who is originally from Ireland, lives at Meadowbrook Assisted Living in Dallas.

Derhammer even served in the British Army.

When asked what her secret was, Nora told Newswatch 16 to laugh.

"Good humor. if you're sad all the time it bothers your brain. if you smile and good humor, then you live longer," said Derhammer.

We want to wish Nora a very happy birthday!

 

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s