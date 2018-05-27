Nate McLain broke a 2-2 tie with a late 2 RBI double and the North Pocono baseball team beat Crestwood 4-2 to win the District II "AAAAA" Championship at PNC Field on Sunday night.
North Pocono Baseball Beats Crestwood 4-2 to win District Title
