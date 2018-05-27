North Pocono Baseball Beats Crestwood 4-2 to win District Title

Posted 10:43 pm, May 27, 2018, by

Nate McLain broke a 2-2 tie with a late 2 RBI double and the North Pocono baseball team beat Crestwood 4-2 to win the District II "AAAAA" Championship at PNC Field on Sunday night.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s