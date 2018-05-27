Memorial Service Honors Fallen Marine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa -- A final salute to a fallen marine from Scranton with a memorial service at Lance Corporal Jimmy Reddington's grave at Cathedral Cemetery.

This caps off a weekend-long tribute to the Scranton native's life and service including a memorial yesterday to the soldier.

Vets who served with Reddington in Vietnam have made it tradition to remember him each year on this weekend.

"As marines we try to keep a happy face, but probably on the way home the tears will probably start coming," said Joe Silvestri of Delaware County.

This graveside service was the final event of the weekend remembering Reddington's sacrifice.