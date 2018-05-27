Lehigh River Trout Stocking

Posted 7:03 pm, May 27, 2018

We'll join the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission and Whitewater Challengers as they stock the Lehigh River with trout for the first time in years, and it's all done out of rafts.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

